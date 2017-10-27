Hallmark Offers Impressive Holiday Entertainment for 2017

People have always turned to entertainment for an escape from troubled times. As the world changes, entertainment also seems to be changing at a rapid pace. Trends come and go, though. Reality TV isn’t exactly realistic, and violent, graphic films don’t exactly leave one feeling inspired. Therefore, many people are turning to timeless, joyful entertainment to get a break from the difficulties of the day.

As the world seems to get scarier, Hallmark’s success has been on the rise. It celebrates family, joy, and faith while few other networks do so. Feel-good television is exactly what both the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark’s Mysteries & Movies provides throughout the holiday season.

I caught up with Bill Abbott, the President & CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, to learn a bit more about the magic behind Hallmark holiday entertainment. Both the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are one of the Crown Media Family Networks

“Our characters and storylines are filled with emotion and heart, and really allow viewers to connect to the holidays,” Abbott explained. “We have become a tradition in people’s lives and our commitments to Original Christmas content, in volume & quality, is second to none.”

He wasn’t kidding. Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas has been the #1 holiday destination for TV viewers for the past four years, and they attracted 85 million viewers. The network beats all other cable networks- and frequently tops all broadcast networks- during November and December.

The Hallmark network wins more viewers all other cable networks – and frequently tops all broadcast networks – during November and December. The volume and quality of their 2017 programming is attracting attention from holiday film fans already.

This season Hallmark will have 1,580 total hours of Christmas programing. That includes 33 all-new, original movies.

Consider these upcoming holiday films that will air on the network. Hallmark Hall of Fame’s “The Christmas Train” stars Kimberly Williams Paisley of “Father of the Bride”, Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, and Joan Cusack. Jodie Sweetin stars in “Finding Santa”, and Lacey Chabert is in “The Sweetest Christmas”. You can see singer-songwriter Jewel in “Unbridled Love”. Other new Christmas flicks include “Christmas in Evergreen”, “Christmas at Holly Lodge”, “Engaging Father Christmas”, and “Christmas Homecoming”.

Hallmark Jodie Sweetin stars in “Finding Santa”.

Hallmark debuts “Marry Me at Christmas” this Saturday, October 28.

“Our extensive library of favorites is an asset nearly impossible to replicate. Combined with our brand, it is an unbeatable combination,” Abbot observed.

You can watch many holiday movies from that library throughout the season. Some of the Hallmark holiday movies from past years have become traditions for many families. See favorites like “Every Christmas Has a Story” starring Lori Loughlin, “A Boyfriend for Christmas” starring Patrick Muldoon, and “A Holiday Engagement” starring Shelley Long on Hallmark this season.

Hallmark is focused on bringing inspiring, uplifting Christmas stories to fans this holiday season. It’s no wonder that it has become the Holiday Destination on TV for millions of Christmas movie enthusiasts.