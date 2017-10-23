ARTS & CULTURE
10/23/2017 02:14 pm ET Updated 50 minutes ago

Halloween Activities

12 Halloween DIYs You Can Actually Do

By Refinery29
STUDIO DIY

17 Short Stories That Will Scare The Pants Off You In No Time

By Claire Fallon
Halloween snacks you can finish during your lunch break -- as long as you keep those pants on.
Paul Gilligan via Getty Images

10 Scary Books That Will Seriously Keep You Up At Night

By Maddie Crum
Readers beware.
HPMG

The 15 Best (Not Scary) Halloween Movies

By PureWow
1. “Practical Magic”
WARNER BROS.

Christine Liang
Global SEO Manager
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Halloween
Halloween Activities

CONVERSATIONS