WEIRD NEWS
10/31/2018 07:35 am ET

See What's Scaring The Hell Out Of Students In Viral Halloween Prank

Someone just schooled college mates on the spooky arts.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

A student costumed in a $40 bodysuit pulls off priceless scares in a Halloween video that has gone viral.

Makayla Rose Martinez of York College in Nebraska creeped out and cracked up fellow students in her getup, and shared the frightful fun on Twitter.

“I wasn’t even planning on making a video, but the footage my friend captured was too funny to not post,” Martinez told Time.

“Best $40 I ever spent,” she captioned the clip, which has been viewed millions of times since she posted it on Oct. 25.

Nicely done, Makayla. Happy Halloween.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Halloween Viral Video Halloween Costume College Students
See What's Scaring The Hell Out Of Students In Viral Halloween Prank
CONVERSATIONS