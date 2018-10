These Halloween costumes are so money.

“Crazy Rich Asians” fans really brought the fire this year, killing the costume game with their getups inspired by the blockbuster hit.

Babies, grown-ups, and celebs like Olivia Munn went crazy far lengths to look exactly like the characters.

From Peik Lin to Bernard Tai to even the “Catch This You Gold Digging Bitch” sign, so many elements from the film were covered. They’re so impressive, they’ll make you yell, “Bok bok, bitch.”

Happy Halloween to everyone, but especially to all you crazy rich Asians!! #peiklin #crazyrichasians 💁🏻‍♀️🎃 pic.twitter.com/cUOBsKIAkM — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) October 27, 2018