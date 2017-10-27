COMEDY
Jimmy Fallon's Halloween Dogs Round-Up Is Too Cute For Words

Pawnald Trump takes a starring role.

By Lee Moran

These hounds are so ready for Halloween.

On Thursday, “Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon showcased the weird and wonderful costumes that his viewers’ dogs will be wearing on Oct. 31. Diving deep into the #DogHalloweenCostumes Twitter appeal that he launched earlier in the week, Fallon pulled out some truly adorable pictures.

Pawnald Trump or Puppywise, anyone?

Check out the clip above, and other photographs submitted below:

Halloween Dogs
Halloween Dogs
