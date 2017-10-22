WEIRD NEWS
Some Truly Excellent Costumes From NYC's Famous Halloween Dog Parade

Hundreds of very good dogs gathered to strut their stuff.

By Hilary Hanson

Every year, New Yorkers and their beloved canine pals embark on a time-honored tradition: The Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

While there are usually several holiday events involving dogs in costumes as a walk up to Halloween, the Tompkins Square parade in Manhattan is one of the best-known. According to the parade’s official website, hundreds of dogs and thousands of spectators gather to see the best-costumed pups in the city. 

On Saturday afternoon, festively dressed dogs and their humans gathered in the park for the parade’s 27th year. If you didn’t make it, it might be a little upsetting that you have to wait a whole year for the next one. Luckily, we’re here to salve the wound a little, with photos of some very good dogs and their very excellent costumes.

  • Kissing Booth
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Devilish Dog
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • Dog-ald Trump
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Doggie Sailor
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Oscar the Grouch
    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
  • Dog Scout
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • High-Rolling Dog
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • An Experienced Paw-lot
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Staten Island Furry
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Andy Dufresne of "Shawshank Redemption"
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Pilot Dog
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Hugh Hefner
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Under the Sea
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • Leia and a mini-Wookie
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • King Tut
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Patriotic Pup
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • The Best Tour Guide Ever
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Ruler Dog
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • A Fearsome Lion
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • The Prettiest Peacock
    Pacific Press via Getty Images
  • An Adorable Paw-napple
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • 101 Dalmations
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Partying Dogs
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Finding Nemo
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • Three Chickens
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
  • Mario and Luigi
    Pacific Press via Getty Images
  • Better Than A Pot Of Gold
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images

