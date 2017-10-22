Some Truly Excellent Costumes From NYC's Famous Halloween Dog Parade

While there are usually several holiday events involving dogs in costumes as a walk up to Halloween, the Tompkins Square parade in Manhattan is one of the best-known. According to the parade’s official website, hundreds of dogs and thousands of spectators gather to see the best-costumed pups in the city.

On Saturday afternoon, festively dressed dogs and their humans gathered in the park for the parade’s 27th year. If you didn’t make it, it might be a little upsetting that you have to wait a whole year for the next one. Luckily, we’re here to salve the wound a little, with photos of some very good dogs and their very excellent costumes.