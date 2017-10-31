Halloween Special: PVRIS's Lynn Gunn on Finding Light in the Darkness

PVRIS is an esoteric band on the rise and a timely addition to your autumn playlist. No gimmicks here – although this trio doesn’t mind being a little spooky, as long as its artistic vision remains distinctive, the beats go hard, and the delivery is stylish.

The Massachusetts group is known for its series of black-and-white Raul Gonzo-directed music videos, which often veer into soft-gore images of ghosts, betrayal and death. Singer Lynn Gunn once told a Gigwise reporter that mothers of some of PVRIS’s fans had even questioned if the band was satanic (she assures us that’s not true). But, as a mom who has listened to PVRIS’s two albums with my own teenager, I can attest that the band’s Victorian era-inspired storytelling is dark, but its music pulses with a nerve network of hummable melodies and punchy rhythms clearly searching for light.

Gunn, 22, says PVRIS’s sophomore effort All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell (released in August) has a bigger sound than the band’s 2014 debut, White Noise. This time, her writing process involved therapy, opening up to family members about her sexuality, and rediscovering the poetry of Emily Dickinson.

“I was watching a TED Talk one night, and the speaker quoted the last line of the Dickinson poem, ‘Parting,’” Gunn says of the album’s title. “The record is called All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell because it speaks about duality, paradox and existing between two different experiences – and we recorded it in a church.”

Gunn says the band’s views on religion are spiritual and humanist in nature, rather than tied to a traditional faith, and she copes with tough times by tapping her own intuition and the law of attraction. Also, the singer has been forthcoming about her struggles with depression following the success of White Noise; she’s now in a better place and working through her feelings in poetic verses. The deep blood-and-bones phrases she sings in “Half” and “Walk Alone” on All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell might translate as sullen if it weren’t for the juxtaposition provided by the band’s atmospheric and frenetic rock rhythms. The stark realism is intentional: Gunn‘s stanzas paint a more realistic portrait of a young woman trying to make sense of the world than do most of the dolled-up or dumbed-down rhymes which fill Top-40 radio.

“I’ve always been a big fan of pop music, but that lyrical content often dodges the heavy emotions that people are going through,” she says. “While we were writing the latest record, I wanted to honor my negative issues and struggles alongside the positive ones. To me, it’s part of the importance of finding balance, and facing your fears as well as your own darkness. My way of dealing with negative experiences in to put them into songs.”

Gunn says until the band began working on the new album, she “kept sweeping things under the rug” and it desensitized her. “When we got off the road from touring with White Noise, I finally had time to process things [like deep-rooted feelings about myself, success, and properly controlling and channeling my anxiety].”

After touring with Thirty Seconds to Mars and Muse this summer, PVRIS landed at number four on the Rock Albums Chart with All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell, completed a September headlining run, and clinched the number one spot on Billboard magazine’s Emerging Artists Chart. Like their alternative predecessors decades before them, PVRIS has the same moody chops as the Cocteau Twins, Lush, and Siouxsie and the Banshees, and is first in line to get past the velvet rope to the next level. One listen to PVRIS’s “Heaven” or “What’s Wrong,” and it’s nearly impossible to believe these songs are not yet mainstream hits.

“I think sometimes people have a hard time figuring out where we fit in,” Gunn says. “As far as ambitions go and where we see ourselves headed, the sky is the limit. I trust the universe to put the band in the situation that works for us at the right time.”

Meanwhile, PVRIS will continue working its way up as a bold-faced act. The band is set to perform as part of the lineup at the Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale on December 2-3 alongside Cage the Elephant and Weezer.

Eliot Lee Hazel PVRIS (from left: Alex Babinski, Brian MacDonald, and Lynn Gunn) are touring in support of their sophomore album, All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell.