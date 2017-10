Some people just lose their head in front of a TV camera.

Take British weather presenter Alex Deakin, who appeared to be headless during a Halloween report for the United Kingdom’s Met Office service on Tuesday:

Happy Halloween! Here's your spooky headless forecast for today & trick or treating tonight #Halloween https://t.co/0NJKMlwPvc 🎃👻🧙‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PoMFAtCE7T — Met Office (@metoffice) October 31, 2017

Aided by his special effects team, Deakin looked to be holding his own head under his arm.

The stunt went down well on Twitter, and inspired fans to cook up their own Halloween-themed puns in Deakin’s honor:

Can we have a heads-up on the weather please?? — Ted Walmsley (@tedwalms) October 31, 2017

That’s the spirit(!) 👻 — julie murray (@juliemints) October 31, 2017

Whoever worked on this masterpiece deserves a treat. — kaitlmoo (@kaitlinsm) October 31, 2017

Could have used the Isle of Fright!! — Ian Jackson (@ianthedoughnut) October 31, 2017