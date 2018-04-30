Halsey Calls Out Hotels For Having Only ‘White People Shampoo’

Halsey has had enough of hotels catering to only one part of their customer base.

The 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, called out the hospitality industry in a series of tweets last week for having only “white people shampoo.”

“I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color. I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying,” she wrote on Twitter.

When one user told Halsey, “you are one of the white people sweetie,” she quickly pointed out that she is not. She is biracial, with a black father and a white mother.

After another follower asked her how shampoo can “be racist,” Halsey explained to her followers why having shampoo choices matters.

“How can u have lived ur entire life without knowing that people of color and white people require different hair care products,” she wrote.

She added, “The point is that mass production of those products as the standard is part of a greater problem of disenfranchisement. If white ppl can enjoy the luxury/convenience, there should be an option for everyone to. Its an ‘insignificant’ example of a bigger problem. That’s all!”

Halsey acknowledged the while she has the luxury of being able to travel with her own shampoo, some people of color do not.

When some people tried to make the tired argument that hotel shampoo wasn’t good for anyone’s hair ― regardless of race ― she again laid out her stance.

“I’ve been to hotels with fucking Hermès toiletries,” she said. “The point is, people think ‘oh they just use normal cheap shampoo’ but that’s because u associate ‘normal’ with ‘white.’ That’s not everyone’s standard. End of story.”

Halsey, who describes herself as “white passing,” said that she is proud of her biracial identity in an interview with Playboy last year.

“I’m proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair,” she said. “I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman.”