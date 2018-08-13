Halsey Slams Critics Of Her Natural Hair, Calls Remarks 'Some F**ked Up S**t'

Halsey fired back at critics of her natural hair, which she showed off in a recent social media post.
The “Bad at Love” singer is shared a snapshot of herself on Twitter and Instagram on Friday, writing underneath, “new growth, new growth; all these fades I outgrew.” She’s wearing a white robe and her dark curly hair is prominently on display.
Many fans responded to the snapshot by applauding the star for showing off her natural hair. The star wrote to one fan that she’s “worked v[ery] hard” for the hair, and told another she’s been wearing wigs so her hair can grow underneath.
However, others reacted to the shot by commenting on the biracial star’s ethnicity, while others made comparisons to fictional characters like Annie.
In a follow-up tweet, Halsey slammed her haters and called their criticisms of her hair “some fucked up shit.”
Halsey has spoken out about her natural hair before and what it’s like to be white-passing black woman.
“I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman,” the singer said in an interview with Playboy last year.
Born to a white mother and a black father, she told the publication that she is “proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair.”
In April, she also dissed the shampoo given out in some hotels for being “white people shampoo.”
“I’ve been traveling for years now and it’s been so frustrating that the hotel toiletry industry entirely alienates people of color. I can’t use this perfumed watered down white people shampoo. Neither can 50% of ur customers. Annoying,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.