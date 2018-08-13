Halsey Slams Critics Of Her Natural Hair, Calls Remarks 'Some F**ked Up S**t'

Halsey fired back at critics of her natural hair, which she showed off in a recent social media post.

The “Bad at Love” singer is shared a snapshot of herself on Twitter and Instagram on Friday, writing underneath, “new growth, new growth; all these fades I outgrew.” She’s wearing a white robe and her dark curly hair is prominently on display.

new growth, new growth; all these fades I outgrew ❣️ pic.twitter.com/EfYax1Wvo0 — h (@halsey) August 10, 2018

Worked v hard for this hahaha thank you ❤️ https://t.co/6ZPrhBAC02 — h (@halsey) August 11, 2018

However, others reacted to the shot by commenting on the biracial star’s ethnicity, while others made comparisons to fictional characters like Annie.

In a follow-up tweet, Halsey slammed her haters and called their criticisms of her hair “some fucked up shit.”

i can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig... some fucked up shit lmao. — h (@halsey) August 11, 2018

Halsey has spoken out about her natural hair before and what it’s like to be white-passing black woman.

“I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman,” the singer said in an interview with Playboy last year.

Born to a white mother and a black father, she told the publication that she is “proud to be in a biracial family, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m proud of my hair.”

In April, she also dissed the shampoo given out in some hotels for being “white people shampoo.”