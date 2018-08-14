45 Photos Of Halsey's Best Looks Over The Years

Halsey has proved to be quite the chameleon.

Since she released her first single in 2014, the 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has played around with her hair and wardrobe choices, transforming for almost every public appearance she makes.

Her hair has been brunet, blond, blue and pink ― sometimes with the help of wigs ― and she has sported a buzz cut and cornrows. Most recently, she has been rocking her natural curls (she is biracial), and even though she has done so before, a few folks felt the need to criticize her tresses. In response, she let her haters know just how “fucked up” their comments are.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Halsey isn’t afraid to take risks. (Remember when she showed up to the 2017 Grammy Awards wearing a silky blue tracksuit with no shirt?) The “Ghost” singer definitely pushes the boundaries with her style and looks just as comfortable in a glittering ballgown as she does wearing a yellow belt as a top.

Check out some of her most memorable style moments below: