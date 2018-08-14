STYLE & BEAUTY
45 Photos Of Halsey's Best Looks Over The Years

The singer has changed her hairstyle more times than we can count.
By Julia Brucculieri

Halsey has proved to be quite the chameleon. 

Since she released her first single in 2014, the 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has played around with her hair and wardrobe choices, transforming for almost every public appearance she makes.

Her hair has been brunet, blond, blue and pink ― sometimes with the help of wigs ― and she has sported a buzz cut and cornrows. Most recently, she has been rocking her natural curls (she is biracial), and even though she has done so before, a few folks felt the need to criticize her tresses. In response, she let her haters know just how “fucked up” their comments are. 

When it comes to her wardrobe, Halsey isn’t afraid to take risks. (Remember when she showed up to the 2017 Grammy Awards wearing a silky blue tracksuit with no shirt?) The “Ghost” singer definitely pushes the boundaries with her style and looks just as comfortable in a glittering ballgown as she does wearing a yellow belt as a top.

Check out some of her most memorable style moments below: 

    The singer at SiriusXM Studios on May 29 in New York City. 
    At the South by Southwest festival on March 16 in Austin, Texas.
    Performing at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 24 in Boston.
    At BBC Radio One on Aug. 4 in London.
    Onstage during the Billboard Hot 100 Festival on Aug. 22 in Wantagh, New York.
    The singer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30 in Los Angeles.
    Performing during the Budweiser Made in America Festival on Sept. 6 in Philadelphia.
    The singer in matching separates at “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show” on Oct. 22 in New York City.
    The star wearing a Chanel ensemble at a Museum of Modern Art film benefit honoring Cate Blanchett on Nov. 17 in New York City.
    Outside BBC Radio 1 Studios on Feb. 25 in London.
    At the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 8. 
    At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards on April 9 in Burbank, California.
    Backstage at the MTV Movie Awards on April 9 in Burbank, California.
    At the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” April 11 in Westwood, California.
    Walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City on May 2.
    Dressed in a Fausto Puglisi at the Billboard Music Awards on May 22 in Las Vegas.
    At the Billboard Music Awards on May 22 in Las Vegas.
    At the Los Angeles premiere of Showtime’s “Roadies” on June 6 in Los Angeles.
    Wearing a sparkly catsuit at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 in New York City.
    At the Kenzo x H&M Launch event on Oct. 19 in New York City. 
    At Capitol Records’ 75th anniversary gala, Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.
    At the American Music Awards, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles.
    At the premiere of “Fifty Shades Darker” on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles, wearing a Sophie Theallet dress.
    The singer wearing Steinrohner at a Delta Air Lines event during Grammy weekend, Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.
    Wearing Christian Wijnants at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.
    The singer in a Versus Versace outfit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5 Inglewood, California.
    The singer posing with a jacket by artist Ron Bass at a Three Olives Vodka event on April 13 in Palm Springs, California.
    At the Planned Parenthood 100th anniversary gala on May 2 in New York City.
    Wearing a Julien Macdonald look at the BMI Pop Awards on May 9 in Beverly Hills, California.
    Wearing a Juun.J look on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet on May 21 in Las Vegas.

