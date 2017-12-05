Here's A 3-Minute Version Of 'Hamilton' Because You Probably Never Saw The Show

“Hamilton” fans who’ve lost hope of ever getting tickets to the show ― settling instead for keeping the soundtrack on replay ― now have the chance to watch it. Sort of.
Lin-Manuel Miranda himself performs the entire Broadway musical in under three minutes for Ellen DeGeneres’ “Show Me More Show” on YouTube. The video, published Tuesday, also features young “presidential expert” Macey Hensley.
Miranda and Macey faced off on “Ellen” earlier this month, playing a founding fathers trivia game in an effort to raise money for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico. The duo raised $20,000 for the cause.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Lin-Manuel Miranda Looking Really Stinking Cute