04/08/2018 11:55 pm ET

New Han Solo Trailer Features A Twist On A Classic 'Star Wars' Line

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens on May 25.
By Ed Mazza

The newest trailer for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” dropped on Sunday, and it takes a line used throughout the franchise and turns it completely around. 

“I’ve got a really good feeling about this,” Han Solo says.

The trailer also features a nod to Chewbacca’s age (he’s 190 at the time of this film), shots of a much newer Millennium Falcon in action, and a suave Lando Calrissian declaring, “Everything you’ve heard about me is true.” 

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo, Donald Glover as Lando, and also features Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton. 

The film hits screens May 25. 

