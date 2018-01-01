Hand in Hand. What I Knew For Sure.

It’s the first day of the year and I have made the commitment to use this platform to share what it’s like to live a life of purpose. As the President of Minnie’s Food Pantry, I watched as Hurricane Harvey ripped apart the lives of families in Houston, Texas. What I knew for sure was that I had to do something. My team and I organized a Boots on the Ground Campaign to “Be There” for the victims of this devastation. I had an intense, awakened sense about who I was and the purpose for my life on every trip that we made as I looked into the eyes of thousands of people who had lost or almost lost it all. What I knew for sure was that my calling was to deliver hope to these families. For me, hope came in so many ways. It was giving free food, cleaning supplies, clothing, a listening ear and of course a shoulder to cry on. I walked into homes filled with mold, mildew and plenty of stories; many of which I couldn’t shake off, and I realized that I began to carry their burdens. When I returned home I would try to scrub the smell of the mold from my skin. I would cough for days after breathing in the air of each home and I wondered personally how, and if, these families would recover and go back to a normal life.

Every trip to Houston was over 10 hours round-trip from Dallas and each trip we would meet someone new, someone that would capture our hearts and make us more grateful for our jobs, family, friendships and for what we had. The task was getting more difficult as we began to spend money that wasn’t in our budget but I KNEW that we had to continue to support these families because we promised them that we would. The turning point came when we received a call and was told that we would get funding from the Hand in Hand Foundation because Bun B had spoken Minnie’s Food Pantry’s name as an organization that has been, and would continue to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey. What I knew was that the holidays were coming up and we wanted to make the season extra special for Hurricane Harvey families. While we knew we would provide smiles to hundreds of children through toy distributions and give-aways, my heart was telling me to do more. I wanted to find a family and grant their Christmas wish and on December 11th we were able to do just that.

I received a call about a woman who had taken her teenage daughter with cerebral palsy to the doctor due to her recent diagnoses of breast cancer. While caring for her child, she too found out she had cancer -stage four triple negative breast cancer. Doctors did not believe that she would make it to Christmas. I knew for sure SHE was the person we would help. Her name was Shickita Thomas, she had four beautiful children. Shickita and her family survived Hurricane Harvey only to have their world turned upside down with Shickita’s diagnosis. For years I watched Oprah’s show, with my kleenex in hand as I cried watching her make people’s wishes come true, and I knew that whatever it took I was going to do the same for Shickita. As a matter of fact, I had wrote into the Oprah show when my father was on his death bed so I had so many emotions about helping Ms. Thomas.

My team called Ms. Thomas and they described the conversation as “emotional” because Schikita talked about her babies and how much she loved them, and her hopes of ensuring they had a great Christmas, whether she lived to see it or not. We asked her for a wish list, and pressed her on what she wanted for herself, but all she wanted was for her children to have gifts to open and know that their mother loves them. One of the gifts requested was a pink guitar for her daughter Rio. She was a special needs child and she explained to our team that Rio just loved music. We went to work and found Rio the pink guitar she asked for and as you will see in the video Rio was so excited. When we delivered the presents to Schikita and her children, we quickly realized that WE were the recipients of the true gifts, as we were overwhelmed by their gratitude and witnessed love in its purest form. As we wiped away our tears, we kept praying that Schikita would make it to Christmas and she did. We were thankful to Hand in Hand Foundation for giving us the grant to make Schikita’s dying wish come true. What we did not know was that Schikita’s beautiful daughter, Rio, who was so thankful for that pink guitar would die suddenly on December 28th. When I received the call from Schikita my body was numb but my heart was so full as she thanked us for giving her those gifts, we cried together and then I just listened to her heart. What I know for sure is that you and I can walk #HandInHand to help someone, anyone and create smiles like those seen on the faces of Schikita and her children in the video. I know that death is sudden, sometimes unexpected and sometimes with a warning but I know for sure that it will come, so we must make an impact daily. I am thankful to Sharae for trusting me with this mother’s dying wish. In hindsight, we received more of a gift than Schikita Thomas and her family did because we got to experience the love of a mother for her children in the purest form and for that I am forever thankful and I am looking for ways to impact others like Schikita thomas impacted me on December 11th.

Day 1, 2018

Cheryl Jackson