Yvonne Strahovski Of 'Handmaid's Tale' Welcomes Baby Boy

Thankfully, reality isn’t yet entirely like fiction.
Yvonne Strahovski of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has welcomed her own baby boy into the world ― and no one’s going to take him away.
It’s the first child for the 36-year-old Australian actress and her husband, Tim Loden.
In Hulu’s dystopian “Handmaid’s Tale” series, Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford, an embittered wife desperate for a child in a world where only a few remaining fertile “handmaids” can become pregnant. The handmaids are passed around like chattel, impregnated then forced to give up their babies.
Strahovski hid her pregnancy from her fellow cast members while filming several episodes — including a disturbing rape scene — as she played a woman who yearned for a child of her own. She finally revealed her pregnancy in May.
“I’m going to be a Mama!” she gushed in an Instagram post. “So very exciting to watch and feel this little peanut growing every day!”
No word yet on the baby’s name.