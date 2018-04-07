Hannity Rips Jimmy Kimmel In Off-The-Rails Feud As 'Twisted, Creepy Weirdo"

Fox News host Sean Hannity cranked up his days-long pitched battle with late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Friday, calling him a “sick, twisted, creepy, perverted weirdo” on his program.

“Tonight we’re going to pound him with his own words. ... I have just had it with the utter hypocrisy,” Hannity said in vicious 22-minute on-air attack on Kimmel. He also called the comedian “perverted,” “a racist bigot,” “a self-righteous, sanctimonious social justice warrior” and “Harvey Weinstein Jr.” on the program or on Twitter earlier in the day.

“We’re throwing down the gauntlet on this show,” Hannity said, adding later, “It’s going to end when he apologizes to Melania Trump.”

The feud began Wednesday when Hannity blasted Kimmel for joking on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday about the first lady’s accent while she read a children’s book at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Hannity ripped Kimmel as a “despicable disgrace” and called him an “ass clown” on Fox.

Kimmel fired back Thursday, blasting Hannity’s hypocrisy, given his support of harsh immigration laws even though the first lady is an immigrant. He called Hannity the “whole ass circus.” He added: “This is the guy who defended the multiply-alleged pedophile Roy Moore, and I’m a despicable disgrace?” What’s really disrespectful to the first lady, said Kimmel, is “cheating on her with a porn star after she has a baby.”

Hannity featured clips Friday from Comedy Central’s “The Man Show,” which ran from 1999 to 2004 and satirized crude male behavior. The program was co-hosted by Kimmel. In one clip, Kimmel asked women on the street to guess what was in his pants and made suggestive comments. Kimmel appeared in another clip in blackface pretending to be former NBA player Karl Malone.

Kimmel took the bashing in stride, laughing off the “pervert” insult from someone “slobbering” over Donald Trump, Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly (Ailes and O’Reilly were ousted from Fox News for sexual harassment), and former

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama.

Dear @SeanHannity thx for the trip down Man Show memory lane. The idea that YOU'd call ANYONE a “pervert” while slobbering over Trump, Ailes, O’Reilly and, YES, Roy Moore – who you DID SUPPORT is, to quote a fella you love very much, “Sad!” #nobodyissafefromKimmelspervertedwrath — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018

Hannity’s on-air attack followed several increasingly heated tweets between the men.

Today’s poll. So tonight will @jimmykimmel be 1- Asking 18 year old girls to touch his crotch. 2- Make fun of the First Lady reading books to children. 3- Be a racist asshole. 4- all of the above? @Disney #pervertkimmel https://t.co/bq5WE4eyOP — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

I vote for whichever one best helps you trivialize the horrors of Harvey Weinstein by comparing them to televised comedy bits in which every woman was a willing participant who gladly signed a release https://t.co/6jlpRqtttY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

You are a bully attacking the First Lady of the USA. Attack me any time you want. Attack @realDonaldTrump anytime you want. Suck up to Obama all you want. Having 18 year old girls grab your crotch is creepy and perverted. How would you feel if it was your daughter Harvey Jr? https://t.co/uuddgKAZJl — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Thank goodness we have kind, tolerant men like you to protect this nation from bullies. https://t.co/gVmJwtEGeJ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

The answer is yes. Every woman involved WILLINGLY participated - it’s called a comedy bit. It’s what you’ve been unwittingly doing for years. Now YOU answer THIS question. Would you want your daughter being “grabbed by the pussy”? Yes or no? https://t.co/T51yTnoyVc — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

The all new @Disney asking women to grab a stranger's crotch and put their mouths on it. Harvey Weinstein wannabe. #pervertkimmel https://t.co/qHKPym8Pd5 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

Harvey Jr, you have over 100 writers (you are in last place) That’s all you have? #KeepUp. You are a poor man’s Colbert. #pervertkimmel https://t.co/7H0V2IYJEK — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018

And you, a poor woman's Rachel @maddow (she's beating you bigly, right?) Now answer the question. https://t.co/S68GOiOx5x — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

I was number one for all of Cable news in 2017 and the number one most watched show in the first Qtr of 2018. And both Hannity and @MaddowBlog kick your ass every night Mr Weinstein jr on ABC @Disney. And Fallon and Colbert also kick your ass. Perverts like you fail on TV. https://t.co/KP9SAXtNwV — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018