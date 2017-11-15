Happiness is a Decision, Not a Result of "Circumstances"

I get it. You're really unhappy at your current job. You thought you found a great spot, and maybe things even started out great, but you can see that, for whatever reason, you're close to done where you are and you're being called to do something else with your life. But what? That's the big question. And the questions that come after that are "Will I be any happier?" and "Will I be able to make a living doing something else?"

Believe it or not, those questions are all related. We tend to think about happiness as something that we feel when things in our outer world are going the way we want them to. We have a great job, our relationships are all in a good place, we feel healthy/rested, and the plan for our life seems to be on track. "I'll be happy when..."

But that's an illusion because any of those things can be taken away from you at any moment...and then where will you be? Stuck with yourself! I'm here to tell you that happiness actually works in the opposite direction. It's an "inside job." When we feel good about who we are, what we are doing, and where we are going, regardless of how much success we seem to be having, that's true happiness, which is your birthright.

The difference between feeling happy and unhappy is in the decisions we make about what our current circumstances mean. We all know/have heard of rich, successful people who are still miserable and poor people who have an abundance of faith, love, and happiness. So it's not about "success" or "circumstances." This comes down to attitude/perspective and treating everything that happens to you as a "temporary neutral event," neither good nor bad, but just as it's supposed to be.

If you'd like to work on making clearer career decisions from a place of strength and inherent happiness, then I'd like to speak with you about how that can happen. I work with people every day helping them get unstuck from their current situations by first seeing them as a bridge to something better, and then helping people make concrete plans to get from where they are to where they want to be. Not because that will "make them happy" but because that's what's more aligned with their life purpose. I've never seen it work the other way around and, if you think about it, I'm sure you haven't either. You have to BE the person you wish to be so both you and the Universe can move together in a positive direction.

