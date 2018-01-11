Happy Embryo Transfer Anniversary

Three years ago today a miracle happened. I had two perfectly made embryos transferred to my womb as "It Is Well," played so peacefully in the background with my Husband, Mom, IVF Doctor, and a few nurses present.

It wasn't exactly how I imagined we would conceive.

My infertility journey: all the needles, ultrasounds, tears, negative pregnancy tests, a whole lot of money lived on this moment.

Little did I know, God was about to give me more than I could even imagine. I would soon find out I was pregnant with triplets! There was life in my womb. One for each year we tried to conceive.

Hope anchors the soul and it anchored my journey. I knew my body was going to change dramatically, and it has. But my hope wounds mean so much to me. They represent every single part of the story the Lord has written for me. I understand self love more than I ever have before!