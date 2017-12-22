Happy Holidays from Clever Fox Press!

We are @ CleverFoxPress wishing you Happy Holidays, whether it’s Christmas you are celebrating this winter, or other winter holidays like Chanukah, Three Kings Day, Winter Solstice, St. Lucia Day, New Year, Kwanzaa, Mardi Gras or all of the above as who would want to miss a good party or a carnival?

Giving gifts, lighting up candles, sharing meals with family and friends, baking delicious cakes, leaving your shoes outside the door or stockings over the fireplace hoping to find some gifts there the morning after, lighting bonfires or candles, dressing up and singing songs, decorating your homes, carrying lanterns and joining in parades, wearing costumes or running races while flipping pancake, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that you are making these holidays extra special by sharing them with your loved ones, family, friends, and pets.

Gearing to celebrate a couple of the above mentioned holidays (we wish we could celebrate all of them but then we won’t have time to write ...) and looking back at 2017 we are happy to have written, illustrated and published at least a dozen colourful witty and entertaining picture books for children of all cultures growing up around the world and while doing that we have supported the charities which helped children and their families through challenging times.

We are wishing our readers, their families, and the charities we have supported this past year,

SoleGreece/The Cube (Greece), Domiz Refugee Camp (Iraq), Support Armenian Children (Armenia) , To Live (Chidlren’s Critical Illness Charity in Ukraine), Station Kharkiv (Internally Displaced Children from the Civil War in Ukraine), Refugees at Home (UK), Refugees Welcome in Rugby (UK), Turner Syndrom Society/TSSS (UK), Canadians Sponsor Syrian Refugees (Canada), Macmillan Cancer Support (UK), Coventry Refugee and Migrants Centre, and One Human Race (International)