Happy Never After: 'Once Upon A Time' Canceled After Seven Seasons

“Once Upon A Time” is getting its not-so-fairytale ending. ABC announced on Tuesday that the fantasy series’ seventh season would be its last on the network.

“Seven years ago, we set out to create a show about hope, where even in the darkest of times, a happy ending would always be possible,” creators and executive producers Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis said in a statement to TVLine. “But we never imagined the happy ending that was actually in store for all of us — years and years of adventure, romance, magic and hope. We’re so grateful to our brilliant collaborators — the cast, crew, and writers — as well as our partners at the studio and network for making this journey possible. But most of all, we want to thank the fans. Their fierce loyalty and devotion was the real magic behind ‘Once Upon a Time.’ We hope they join us for these last few hours as we journey to the Enchanted Forest for one more adventure.”

The series essentially rebooted itself after mainstays including Jennifer Morrison and Ginnifer Goodwin departed as regulars at the end of the sixth season. The current season, which returns from an extended break in March, picked up in Seattle, where a brand new curse ensnared some of the most famous fairytale figures of them all.

However, ratings dipped to series lows, averaging 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating per episode, as the show was shuffled to air on Friday nights.

Back in January, ABC president Channing Dungey said she was “cautiously optimistic” about a possible renewal for the series, but apparently the magic had already run out.