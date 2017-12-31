Happy New Year! Welcome to reinventing yourself, again. Let the joke be on you.

A New Year is upon us so that we can wipe the slate clean and begin anew. I find it funny how we think an arbitrary day can change our lives profoundly.

You do realize that our current calendar was created by a dude named Greg who named it after himself?

His real name was Ugo Boncompagni before he became pope, so be thankful it’s the Gregorian Calendar and not the Boncompagnian Calendar or the “Ug” Calendar, for short.

Last year, I wrote about making life resolutions, instead of New Year’s Day resolutions that get thrown in the spin cycle of life like two socks. One you find, the other you never see again.

In all likelihood that one sock has been stolen by a band of thieves. On the internet, I hear unmatched socks can be worth as much as Bitcoin.

You never know what people find value in. With all of the uncertainty in the world, I think we should all strive to find the funny.

Yoda, one of the most famous green philosophers of our time, once said, “Do or Do Not. There is no try.”

Try Googling Yoda. You will be entertained for hours. But, while you’re perusing Yoda words of wisdom, think about the folks who spent all that time making the sites all about Yoda.

Yeah.

Comedy is great in the best of times. It is priceless in the worst of times.

It certainly helped me when I decided to divorce, drag my old wedding dress out and take pictures in it with drag queens, with my divorce lawyer, and with my banker.

This year, I took a video, and will take the dress out once a year for some cool, eccentric, funny art adventure I can think of doing. I kinda can’t wait until I’m 90 and put on the dress for a pose in a flying car filled with clowns.

Laughing, in a good, healthy, way, is what makes us human.

OK, that’s not really true. Even rats will laugh if you tickle them. Why someone decided to try this out is beyond my purview.

I never like to use the word never. But I have never met a person who did not like to laugh. If I ever do, and unless they suffer from a mental challenge, I will likely laugh and say, “Are you kidding me? Even rats laugh.”

This New Year, I hope you find the funny in everything, and laugh, even when no one is watching except for maybe those internet sock stealers and a few rats.

(Enriching music: They All Laughed, Ella Fitzgerald; Mahna Mahna, Cake)