ARTS & CULTURE
01/05/2018 06:13 pm ET

Sculptures From This International Ice And Snow Festival Are Mind-Boggling

A true winter wonderland!

By Andy McDonald and Damon Dahlen

The world’s largest ice festival began this week in Harbin, a city in the northeastern part of China.

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival goes through late February and features thousands of ice sculptures. The most spectacular of these works are the massive and elaborate recreations of castles, historic landmarks and famous figures, lit up at night in dazzling bright colors.

Eighteen million people attended last year’s festival. This year, besides subzero temperatures, attendees can expect an ice replica of Moscow’s Red Square and Bangkok’s Temple of the Emerald Buddha, as well as works by artist Han Zhenkun based on the country’s famous Silk Road.

Here are some photos of the eye-catching festival as it kicks off.

  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    A worker carves a snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Tourists visit illuminated ice sculptures at Ice and Snow World park in Harbin. The park hosts the 34th Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival from Jan. 5 until the end of February.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    An illuminated ice castle is seen during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    An illuminated ice castle.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    An illuminated snow sculpture.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    People visit the illuminated ice castle.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    People visit the illuminated ice castle.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    An illuminated ice castle.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Tourists walk among the various ice sculptures.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    A snow sculpture is seen during the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival.
  • Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
    Tourists visit the Ice and Snow World park in Harbin.
  • Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
    Tourists visit the sculptures.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Tourists walk among the illuminated ice sculptures.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Tourists visit illuminated ice sculptures at the Ice and Snow World park.
  • Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    An illuminated ice castle.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Tourists visit the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Ice sculptures at the Ice and Snow World park.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Tourists visit the Ice and Snow World park.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Fireworks light up the sky at the Ice and Snow World park.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Tourists visit the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo at Harbin Sun Island park.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Tourists visit illuminated ice sculptures at the Ice and Snow World park.
  • Tao Zhang via Getty Images
    Tourists visit the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo at Harbin Sun Island park.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment China Snow Harbin
Sculptures From This International Ice And Snow Festival Are Mind-Boggling

CONVERSATIONS