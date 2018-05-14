Harrison Ford Crashes New Han Solo Actor's Interview: 'Get Out of My Life!'

Alden Ehrenreich, the actor playing young Han Solo in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” got pranked by none other than original Han Solo himself.

Actor Harrison Ford recently snuck up on Ehrenreich during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“You’re shitting me,” Ehrenreich said as Ford appeared next to him. “Oh my God.”

“Get out of my chair,” Ford deadpanned. “Get out of my life!”

Ford then gushed about Ehrenreich’s performance in the role he originated, calling it “spectacular.”

Even “Solo” director Ron Howard was surprised by the extent of the praise.

“I have to say, I’ve known Harrison a long time,” Howard told ET. “He can be great, he can be supportive. He’s never effusive.”

