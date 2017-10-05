ENTERTAINMENT
10/05/2017 10:32 am ET

Harrison Ford And Ryan Gosling 'Blade Runner' Interview Goes Off The Rails

No one can keep it together.
By Bill Bradley

Ryan Gosling had so much fun cracking up during his “SNL” sketches, that the dude has decided to keep it going.

Actually, no one can keep it together in a new “Blade Runner 2049” interview with Gosling and Harrison Ford from British television program “This Morning.” However, the real star of the video is interviewer Alison Hammond and her infectious laughter.

After Hammond reveals she never saw the first “Blade Runner” and starts cracking up, no one recovers. You can try to stifle your laughter while watching, but you probably can’t. Just accept it.

The whole interview is ridiculous. Ford is not known for being a chortler. He just doesn’t chortle. But here, the actor can’t keep his composure.

Gosling is even worse and starts sipping on booze pretty quickly. Cheers to you, Ryan.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Highest Rated Movies On Netflix via Rotten Tomatoes
Bill Bradley
Entertainment Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Ryan Gosling Harrison Ford Blade Runner Blade Runner 2049
Harrison Ford And Ryan Gosling 'Blade Runner' Interview Goes Off The Rails
CONVERSATIONS