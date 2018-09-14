Harrison Ford Rips Science-Denying Leaders Like Trump: 'We Are S**t Out Of Time'

Actor Harrison Ford issued a thinly veiled attack on President Donald Trump with a rallying call against science-denying politicians on Thursday.

Ford, speaking at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, urged voters to “stop giving power to people who don’t believe in science, or worse than that, pretend they don’t believe in science for their own self-interest.”

The “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” legend didn’t specifically name Trump, who has called climate change a Chinese hoax and is pursuing an anti-environment agenda.

But Ford added: “They know who they are. We know who they are.”

“Stop giving power to people who don't believe in science.” - Harrison Ford pic.twitter.com/Ywja01Z7Qi — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 14, 2018

Ford warned “the future of humanity was at stake,” and everyone, whether “rich or poor, powerful or powerless,” would “suffer the effects of climate change and ecosystem destruction.”

The “greatest moral crisis of our time” was that “those least responsible will bear the greatest costs,” he said, adding, “We are shit out of time.”

An impassioned- and very serious Harrison Ford- tells the crowd here at the Moscone Center— “I’m here, you’re here, because we *care...if we can’t protect nature, we can’t protect ourselves.” #GlobalClimateActionSummit pic.twitter.com/f5iTjP0Yca — Sam Brock (@SamNBCBayArea) September 13, 2018

Ford in November criticized the Trump White House at a Conservation International award ceremony ― saying the “greatest threat” was “that we’ve got people in charge of important shit who don’t believe in science.”