Harrison Love, Art is in His Blood!

Harrison Love was raised by artists…art is in his blood. He began drawing and painting at a young age…With access to a professional art studio, his parents encouraged him to paint. “My interest in art first began with my Mother and Father's work, I probably sat on one or the other's lap a few times watching the other do this curious thing with color or the other with sculpture. But it was only when I was old enough and capable of studying it from my older brother that I began to find my passion for it.”

Harrison Love Radiator, Oil on Canvas, 48 x 36 inches, 2015

Love said when he was young, he remembered his mother working primarily as a sculptor, but now has turned to making mixed media paintings and oil sketches on paper. His father was an avid watercolorist but now works almost exclusively with oil paint and canvas.

“My family could not have been more supportive of my decision to become an artist and they continue to support my work, from time to time choosing to purchase some of my newest paintings for their homes before I can exhibit them.”

Love’s favorite medium is oil paint. “I prefer oil for depicting things which are alive and contain within them all of the colors of light. When I first started making art, I began with the medium of ink, as it helped me to be more deliberate with my mark making and understand the dilution of medium in water which is a delicate process which I use across mediums, within acrylic and within oil and turpentine.”

Harrison Love The Rite of Spring, 2017, oil on canvas, 72x36 inches,

In addition to painting, he enjoys photography. “I have an old 35mm Pentax that takes beautiful photographs.” He often takes photos of the people attending his art shows. “Something about photography that I love is that it is distinct from art in the respect that it can be submitted as evidence of something where as art, even though it is a more expressive medium, cannot.”

He enjoys visiting museums such as MOCA. He said that the Kerry James Marshall exhibition on view this past summer was stunning. He draws inspiration from other artists such as Picasso, Pollock and Duchamp. “These were artists who helped transform our understanding of art,” said Love.