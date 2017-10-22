Harry Belafonte Issues A Frightening Warning About America’s Future

Legendary entertainer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte used his final public appearance to issue a warning about the future of the nation.

According to The Guardian, Belafonte, 90, said “the country made a mistake” when it elected Donald Trump.

“I think the next mistake might very well be the gas chamber and what happened to Jews [under] Hitler is not too far from our door,” he was quoted as saying.

Belafonte gave a wide-ranging talk at the Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh on Friday about his life, his music and his decades-long fight for social justice.

Harry Belafonte: “This will be my last public appearance.” We are honored to host him. pic.twitter.com/qa2bRRGQP1 — CMOA (@cmoa) October 21, 2017

While his talk included the dark warning about the gas chamber, he also sounded a more optimistic note.

“We have achieved a lot in my lifetime,” Belafonte said, per The Guardian. “Dr. King was not about nothing. Eleanor Roosevelt was not about nothing. I think in the final analysis that we shall overcome because what we did is … we left a harvest that generations to come [will] reap. That they have not yet plowed. That they have not yet harvested.”

Belafonte was the first African-American to win an Emmy Award. “The King of Calypso” was also the recipient of several Grammys as well as a Tony. In 2014, he received the honorary Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards.