Adorable Dog Responding To Harry Potter Spells Is Pure Magic

This little dog is enchanting people around the world.

Remus, a 1-year-old miniature dachshund from Los Angeles, has an adorable talent for responding to Harry Potter spells.

Such as the levitation charm, Wingardium Leviosa:

The Avada Kedavra killing curse:

And the wand-lighting charm, Lumos:

LA-based actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin began teaching her pup to respond to Harry Potter commands when he was just 2 months old, she said online.

Check out the full clip on her Brizzy Voices channel here:﻿