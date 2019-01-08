Adorable Dog Responding To Harry Potter Spells Is Pure Magic

This little dog is enchanting people around the world.
Remus, a 1-year-old miniature dachshund from Los Angeles, has an adorable talent for responding to Harry Potter spells.
Such as the levitation charm, Wingardium Leviosa:
The Avada Kedavra killing curse:
And the wand-lighting charm, Lumos:
LA-based actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin began teaching her pup to respond to Harry Potter commands when he was just 2 months old, she said online.
Check out the full clip on her Brizzy Voices channel here:
And follow more of Remus’ adventures via Instagram here: