WEIRD NEWS
01/08/2019 09:02 am ET

Adorable Dog Responding To Harry Potter Spells Is Pure Magic

Remus is a true canine wizard.
headshot
By Lee Moran

This little dog is enchanting people around the world.

Remus, a 1-year-old miniature dachshund from Los Angeles, has an adorable talent for responding to Harry Potter spells.

Such as the levitation charm, Wingardium Leviosa:

The Avada Kedavra killing curse:

And the wand-lighting charm, Lumos:

LA-based actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin began teaching her pup to respond to Harry Potter commands when he was just 2 months old, she said online. 

Check out the full clip on her Brizzy Voices channel here:﻿

And follow more of Remus’ adventures via Instagram here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Harry Potter Dog Tricks Miniature Dachshund
Adorable Dog Responding To Harry Potter Spells Is Pure Magic
CONVERSATIONS