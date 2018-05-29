'Harry Potter' Star Matthew Lewis, AKA Neville Longbottom, Is Married

We now pronounce you wizard husband and wife.

“Harry Potter” actor Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the eight movies based on the magical book series, wed girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy over the weekend.

The British actor announced their nuptials by joking that he missed a performance of one of his favorite bands in Los Angeles, while he was tying the knot in another country.

“Not only did I miss @ ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” he captioned a stunning photo of the couple on their wedding day.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

He posted the same photo to his Instagram account, but he added a British and American flag in the caption, as Jones, who is also an actress, grew up stateside in Pennsylvania.

Fellow “Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy congratulated his co-star in the comments of the post, writing, “Top lad xx.”

The couple reportedly met while she was working an event at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park in Orlando, Florida, and began dating shortly after in July 2016. Months later, they were engaged with Lewis apparently popping the question at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

“They’re both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away,” a representative for the couple told E! News at the time.”