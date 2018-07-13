Watch Harry Styles Help A Fan Come Out To Her Mom As Gay

Harry Styles took time out during a concert this week to help one of his female fans take a critical step toward living authentically.
The pop superstar was performing in San Jose, California, Wednesday night when he spotted an audience member holding a poster that read, “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you,” Entertainment Tonight reported.
At that point, Styles paused the show to chat with the fan, who identified herself as Grace. Once the singer learned that Grace’s mother was back at their hotel and named Tina, he hushed the crowd before announcing, “Tina, she’s gay!”
Before resuming his performance, Styles repeated the declaration several times, all of which were captured for posterity on cellphone video.
Grace posted footage of the moment to Twitter.
In the early morning hours after the concert, Grace tweeted a photo of her “overjoyed” mom after she watched videos of the moment from the concert.
Later in the show, Styles put the spotlight on a pregnant fan named Rachel when he led his audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to her unborn baby.
The former One Direction star, 24, has established himself as a prominent LGBTQ rights advocate as of late. Last month, Styles hoisted a rainbow flag printed with “Make America Gay Again” at a concert in Philadelphia. During a March show in Basel, Switzerland, the singer debuted a new song, “Medicine,” interpreted by many fans as a bisexual anthem.
When asked about his commitment to the LGBTQ community, Styles has said, “I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”