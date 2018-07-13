Watch Harry Styles Help A Fan Come Out To Her Mom As Gay

Harry Styles took time out during a concert this week to help one of his female fans take a critical step toward living authentically.

The pop superstar was performing in San Jose, California, Wednesday night when he spotted an audience member holding a poster that read, “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

At that point, Styles paused the show to chat with the fan, who identified herself as Grace. Once the singer learned that Grace’s mother was back at their hotel and named Tina, he hushed the crowd before announcing, “Tina, she’s gay!”

Before resuming his performance, Styles repeated the declaration several times, all of which were captured for posterity on cellphone video.

Grace posted footage of the moment to Twitter.

@Harry_Styles Thank you so much for creating an environment where I am proud to be who I am. Your continuous support of the LGBTQ+ has helped me come to love myself and feel safe. Thank you for tonight and I can’t wait to show Tina (my mom) this video. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/Kk5FJVYemB — Grace TOMORROW (@takehismedicine) July 12, 2018

In the early morning hours after the concert, Grace tweeted a photo of her “overjoyed” mom after she watched videos of the moment from the concert.

“TINA SHE’S GAY”

I SHOWED MY MOM THE VIDEOS FROM TONIGHT. SHE IS OVERJOYED AND SAYS THAT “YES I DO LOVE YOU AND YOU CAN BE WHOEVER YOU WANT TO BE” SHE WANTS TO THANK HARRY FOR HELPING ME COME OUT and she has decided to come to LA Night 1 with me :)

Thank you @Harry_Styles 💓 pic.twitter.com/vB0kpAImUv — Grace TOMORROW (@takehismedicine) July 12, 2018

Later in the show, Styles put the spotlight on a pregnant fan named Rachel when he led his audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to her unborn baby.

#Video | “Congratulations to Rachel and your son!” -Harry singing a little congratulations tune to Rachel tonight! #HarryStylesLiveOnTourSanJose



July 11, 2018 pic.twitter.com/RHZvnxv9Cv — Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) July 12, 2018

The former One Direction star, 24, has established himself as a prominent LGBTQ rights advocate as of late. Last month, Styles hoisted a rainbow flag printed with “Make America Gay Again” at a concert in Philadelphia. During a March show in Basel, Switzerland, the singer debuted a new song, “Medicine,” interpreted by many fans as a bisexual anthem.