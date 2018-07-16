Harry Styles Says 'We're All A Little Bit Gay' During Concert

Harry Styles ended his first solo tour with a bang over the weekend.

The former One Direction star’s Saturday concert at The Forum in Los Angeles drew a star-studded crowd that included his rumored ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, as well as Shawn Mendes and Meghan Trainor.

Styles received critical raves for the show, thrilling fans with performances of songs like “Sign of the Times,” “Kiwi,” and the One Direction hit, “What Makes You Beautiful.”

The evening’s most buzzed-about moment, however, came between songs, when Styles acknowledged a fan in the audience who was holding a sign that read, “I’m gay and I love you.”

“I mean, we’re all a little bit gay,” the singer told the fan, after which the audience erupted with applause. “We’re all a little bit gay, aren’t we?”

Watch video of the big moment below.

VIDEO || Harry saying “I mean, we’re all a little bit gay.” on stage tonight in LA! 14/7

(©Ausley_Styles)

pic.twitter.com/MqgRB95g16 — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) July 15, 2018

.@Harry_Styles at his last show in Inglewood, California: “We’re all a little bit gay, aren’t we?” pic.twitter.com/0SqqCrv9jQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 15, 2018

Styles, 24, has made a concerted effort to speak out on behalf of the LGBTQ community at several points during his tour, which began in September.

At a concert in San Jose, California, last week, the singer helped a fan come out as gay by announcing it from the stage. The fan, identified only as Grace, captured the moment for posterity on her cellphone, and later sent the footage to her mom, who was “overjoyed” by the news.

In March, Styles debuted a new song, “Medicine,” interpreted by many fans as a bisexual anthem, at a performance in Basel, Switzerland. He acknowledged LGBTQ Pride Month when he hoisted a rainbow flag printed with “Make America Gay Again” at a June concert in Philadelphia.