Harvard No Longer Accepting Students From "Sh*#hole States"

Harvard University announced a startling shift in its admissions policy, Friday morning, declaring the Ivy League school will no longer accept applications from students in “shithole states like Arkansas and Louisiana.”

For many years colleges and universities, including Harvard, took pride in enrolling students from all 50 states as well as dozens of nations. But the prevailing support of diversity has shifted.

“The decision was reached, not because there is anything inherently or necessarily wrong with academia’s more traditional attitude of inclusion,” Harvard Dean of Admissions Blake Franklin, IV said, “but you look at some of these shithole states, predominantly from the Confederate breadbasket, and they’re not sending their best and brightest. Believe me.”

The tentative list of those barred from consideration includes most states bordering the Gulf of Mexico.

“Everyone knows Mississippi and Alabama are real shitholes, but not as many people appreciate the shithole that is the state of Florida,” Franklin said.

Harvard’s new admissions guidelines do include the so-called South Florida Carveout, allowing for a limited number of applications from students from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.