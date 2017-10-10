Harvey Fierstein Responds To Being Mistaken For Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Fierstein has been inadvertently thrust into a sexual harassment scandal that’s shaken up Hollywood.

On Oct. 5, The New York Times published a disturbing report detailing sexual harassment allegations against film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein, some of which dated back nearly three decades. After news of the allegations broke, the Weinstein Company fired the 65-year-old movie mogul, who co-founded the studio with his brother, Bob. The claims against Weinstein intensified Tuesday when the New Yorker published an investigative report, written by Ronan Farrow, that detailed rape allegations brought by three women.

Unfortunately, the similar spellings of their surnames have lead many to confuse Weinstein for Fierstein, the legendary actor-playwright of “Torch Song Trilogy” fame and a LGBTQ rights icon.

“I just can’t believe all these accusations of sexual harassment about Harvey Fierstein,” one person wrote. “I always thought he was gay.” Added another: “Am I the only one who confused this weekend because I didn’t know Harvey Weinstein and Harvey Fierstein were two different people?”

On Oct. 6, before the rape allegations came to light, the 63-year-old posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet about being mistaken for Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein is rumored to be in trouble & I am somehow getting flak as well! I get it. All Harveys look alike. — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 6, 2017

Later that same day, Fierstein tweeted a link to a story published by The Forward that acknowledged the confusion.

“Be mad at Harvey,” he wrote, “not HARVEY!”

That's right! Be mad at Harvey, not HARVEY! Guys, We’re Mad @ Harvey WEINSTEIN, Not Harvey FIERSTEIN! https://t.co/1nVyiyeGP8 via @jdforward — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 6, 2017

He tweeted the link to The Forward’s story a second time Oct. 6, along with a classic Fierstein zinger.

I'm a good gay! I mean, a good guy. - Guys, We're Mad At Harvey WEINSTEIN, Not Harvey FIERSTEIN! - https://t.co/3F6PQdORZk #GoogleAlerts — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 7, 2017

A few celebs and media personalities chimed in, too.

No, YOU spent the whole day thinking Harvey Weinstein was Harvey Fierstein and vice versa (and dealt with the subsequent extreme confusion). — Megan Romurderclown (@meganromer) October 6, 2017

As a kid I used to confuse Harvey Fierstein + Harvey Weinstein. How the fuck did I kinda know who Harvey Weinstein was. — Amy Miller (@amymiller) October 9, 2017

Just to clarify...



Harvey Weinstein- Alledged sexual harasser



Harvey Fierstein- Brilliant in Hairspray



Harvey Keitel- Amazing actor — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 5, 2017

Well I guess today is finally the day I stop getting Harvey Weinstein and Harvey Fierstein confused — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) October 5, 2017

Still, Fierstein wants to make it clear to his fans that the news involving Weinstein is not a joke.