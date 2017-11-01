Monstrous Harvey Weinstein Effigy To Burn At The Stake In England

An effigy of Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein will feel the heat at a bonfire celebration in southeast England this weekend.

A 36-foot-high statue of the mogul, who faces mounting allegations of sexual assault and harassment, will burn in the Kent town of Edenbridge on Saturday night.

Bonfire organizers across the United Kingdom traditionally burn an effigy of Catholic rebel Guy Fawkes close to Nov. 5 to mark his failed 1605 “Gunpowder Plot” to blow up parliament and murder King James I.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society, however, opts to commemorate the failed assassination bid by burning a likeness of a celebrity at the stake.

It revealed Wednesday that this year it would be sending Weinstein up in flames.

“Weinstein was the obvious option” for 2017 “due to allegations of outrageous and despicable conduct,” a spokesperson for the society said via Facebook.

“While the burning of the guys is aimed as a light-hearted way to mark the traditional bonfire night celebrations in the UK, there is of course nothing funny about Weinstein’s behavior, so it seemed only fair that he gets his comeuppance in effigy form,” they added.

Last year, the society voted to burn then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.