Harvey Weinstein Indicted On More Charges, Including Predatory Sexual Assault

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” said Vance in a press release.

“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373.”

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault last month. Despite his plea, more than 70 women have accused the 66-year-old of sexual misconduct, including rape.