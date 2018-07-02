Harvey Weinstein Indicted On More Charges, Including Predatory Sexual Assault

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has filed additional charges against disgraced film executive Harvey Weinstein, including two counts of predatory sexual assault ― a Class A-II felony which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
In addition to the two counts of predatory sexual assault, Weinstein was also charged with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006.
These new charges come after a grand jury indicted Weinstein in May on the previous three counts brought against him, including two counts of rape ― one first-degree and one third-degree ― and one count of a criminal sexual act in the third degree for crimes allegedly committed in 2004 and 2013 against two women.
“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” said Vance in a press release.
“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373.”
Weinstein pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault last month. Despite his plea, more than 70 women have accused the 66-year-old of sexual misconduct, including rape.