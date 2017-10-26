Harvey Weinstein Is Not the Problem, Just a Symptom

Harvey Weinstein’s behavior of sexual abuse is utterly despicable.

But Harvey Weinstein is not the problem.

Indeed, sociopaths like Weinstein will always exist within our human population. The mere existence of these sociopaths should not pose any significant problem to our society overall. A properly structured society would by design prevent sociopaths from inflicting substantial damage upon the well-mannered majority of the population.

But then Harvey Weinstein comes along and shakes us to our core. How could this have happened? What went wrong? The impulse is to blame Weinstein himself. He’s just a bad guy. And except for bad guys like him, everything in our society is fine.

But blaming Weinstein is simply blaming a sociopath for being a sociopath. This is a person with physiological imbalances in his brain that prevent him from feeling empathy for other people. So blaming Weinstein for his physiological condition is like blaming someone with Down syndrome for being plagued with Down syndrome. Clearly, this is not the root of the problem.

So Weinstein himself is not the problem. And the mere existence of a sociopath like Weinstein in society is also not the problem.

So what is the problem?

Simple. The problem is when a sociopath like Weinstein is placed into a position of enormous power.

That is the problem. It is an obvious recipe for disaster. And Weinstein’s appalling behavior over thirty years provides a clear testament.

So how bad is this problem? Well, that depends upon how many people with personality disorders occupy positions of power throughout our society. Perhaps Weinstein is a rare instance. Perhaps he just happened to slip through the cracks. Perhaps he is only one in a million.

Let’s consider this question just off the top of our heads. Do any business leaders come to mind who exhibit basic symptoms of disorders, such as a disregard for the feelings of others, volatile personality, explosive anger, lashing out at others, highly manipulative, ruthlessness, grandiosity, excessive need for admiration, a sense of entitlement, unemotional traits, a lack of empathy for others, hypersensitivity, impulsiveness, aggression, vindictiveness, paranoia, or recklessness?

Oh goodness, all sorts of tyrannical business leaders jump to mind. Just think of, say, Rupert Murdoch, Sheldon Adelson, Steven A. Cohen the hedge fund tycoon, Dick Fuld of Lehman Brothers, Ace Greenberg of AIG, Kenneth Lay of Enron, Bernie Ebbers of WorldCom, Dennis Kozlowski of Tyco International, Michael Ovitz the Hollywood mogul, Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, Travis Kalanick of Uber. The list goes on and on. It’s endless.

And, of course, let’s not forget Donald Trump.

These are all megalomaniacs who are notorious for abusive treatment of others. And they are all extremely rich and successful.

Hm. There are far too many examples for this to be some sort of a coincidence. It turns out that Harvey Weinstein is hardly an exception. In fact, it seems to be exactly the opposite. Abusing others seems to be a trait that is not just an uncorrelated accident of success, but is a trait that in fact leads to success.

Upon reflection, this actually makes sense. Our economic system is largely based upon a pyramid structure where wealth is derived from exploiting people below you. Those who lack empathy for others and are thus willing to exploit others are well positioned to ascend the pyramid to success. And in this type of system, a sociopath who physiologically has absolutely zero empathy for anyone else enjoys a tremendous advantage.

Shareholders of corporations recognize this innately. When they hire a corporate executive, they want someone who is “tough,” and a real “killer.” This is what is revered in our society. These are the personality types that succeed.

What does it mean to be “tough” in our economic system?

It means to inflict harm upon others without compunction. These corporate executives enrich themselves and their shareholders by squeezing ever greater “productivity” out of workers, which means forcing an ever greater workload upon employees for lesser and lesser pay. These executives implement measures like freezing wages, reducing benefits, busting labor unions, eliminating 401(k) company matching contributions, eliminating employee pension plans, outsourcing jobs, relocating jobs to cheap oversees locations, and outright laying-off workers.

The tremendous cost savings extracted from the workers are then shifted into the pockets of the executives and shareholders, thereby exacerbating the scourge of economic inequality that plagues us today.

It is no wonder that sociopaths and near sociopaths who have little empathy for other people frequently rise to positions of power throughout our society. It is no coincidence that successful corporate executives are often heartless human beings. It is no fluke that people in powerful positions throughout the nation and across industries often abuse their power. After all, our economic system incentivizes bestowing power upon the types of people who are most likely to abuse it.

Let’s face it, we know what this is all about – it’s about money. When rainmakers like Harvey Weinstein generate money, and especially big piles of money, their overseers and colleagues do not wish to look under the hood to learn too much about how the money is being earned, or who or what is being destroyed in the process. And the rainmakers enjoy free rein to indulge in outrageous personal behavior because no one wants to stop the money train.

Taking power away from Harvey Weinstein is the right course of action. He never should have had it in the first place. But Harvey Weinstein is only a single drop in a big bucket.