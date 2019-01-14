Harvey Weinstein's Top Attorney Ben Brafman Leaves Him: Reports

Harvey Weinstein’s high-powered defense attorney Ben Brafman is leaving his client’s legal team, multiple news outlets reported Monday, months before the disgraced Hollywood mogul is set to face a criminal trial in Manhattan for some of the many serial sexual assault allegations against him.

Spencer Platt via Getty Images

Brafman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Facing dozens of allegations of sexually assaulting actresses and former employees for decades, Weinstein is set to stand trial in May for sex crime charges. Last fall, Brafman helped get one of the charges dropped, but unsuccessfully tried to stop the trial from moving forward.