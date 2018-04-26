New York Times Journalists Who Broke Harvey Weinstein Story Are Getting A Movie

In another sign of the impact of their reporting, the team of New York Times journalists whose bombshell investigation into movie mogul Harvey Weinstein catalyzed the Me Too movement will get a big screen adaptation.
Annapurna and Plan B, two Hollywood production companies behind a number of prestigious movies, have optioned the movie rights to the Times’ reporting, which was led by reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and editor Rebecca Corbett.
The deal was first reported by Deadline Hollywood late Wednesday and later confirmed by multiple news outlets.
Sources told Deadline that the forthcoming movie aims to focus on the dogged reporting process behind the big story:
The thrust of the film isn’t Weinstein or his scandal. This is about an all-women team of journalists who persevered through threats of litigation and intimidation, to break a game-changing story, told in a procedural manner like Spotlight and All the President’s Men.
The earlier two movies are frequently cited as among the best depictions of journalism on film, for how they reveal the mechanics of reporting in a riveting way.
No writer, director or stars have been announced for the film about The New York Times, but according to Variety, “the project is sure to gain momentum very quickly.”
Just last week, Kantor, Twohey and Times reporters who worked on other Me Too stories won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, sharing the honor with Ronan Farrow and The New Yorker for their coverage of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.