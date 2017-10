Harvey Weinstein's Hachette Imprint Is Shutting Down

Actress and model Cara Delevingne shared her Weinstein story on Instagram on Wednesday. “When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media,” Delevingne, who has been open about being bisexual , said. A year or two after that call, she said, she met with Weinstein about a film role in a hotel and he invited her up to his room, she said. “When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe,” she said. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing.” After attempting to use singing as a distraction, she said she had to leave. Weinstein allegedly walked her to the door and “tried to kiss me on the lips.”