Harvey Weinstein's Hachette Imprint Is Shutting Down

Weinstein Books has been shut down by Hachette Book Group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the wake of bombshell reports from the New York Times and the New Yorker detailing numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein, Hachette has announced that the Weinstein imprint will be shuttered immediately. The Weinstein Books staff will be absorbed into Hachette Books, according to a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter; its roster of upcoming books will also be published by the Hachette Books imprint.

Weinstein Books, a joint venture between the Weinstein Company and the Hachette imprint Perseus Books, published a range of fiction and nonfiction, often by media figures and celebrities.

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, who signed a three-book contract with Weinstein Books earlier this year, stated over the weekend that she could not move forward with the books “until such time that he is no longer associated with the company.”

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger, whose Weinstein Books title, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity, hits bookstores in November, published a statement on Instagram decrying Weinstein’s alleged acts while defending her decision to publish with the imprint. “Weinstein Books is an all female imprint that has, frankly, published many works about female empowerment written by strong women, ” Shlesigner wrote. “I ... can’t, in light of what has happened, vilify a company of women who have been supportive of me.”

Prior to the announcement that Weinstein Books would shut down, Brzezinski also lauded the women at the imprint she’d worked with, but she raised questions not just about Weinstein’s continued role but the broader culture of the Weinstein Company.