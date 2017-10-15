Harveys & the Holidays

My Dad cracks me up. Long ago, I remember calling him when Gwyneth Paltrow was nominated for an Academy Award. “Are you watching?” I asked, as the television continually showed the young, rising star at the Oscars in her light pink, couture gown. “No, but your Mom is. And just so it’s clear, I’m rooting against her.” He meant Paltrow. Why such strong feelings about something (and someone) he cared so little about? Because a few years before, when Gwyneth was even younger & not yet a star, she had been filming in Houston and a mutual friend brought her to our family’s beach house in Galveston. There, according to my 89 year-old father, the “starving” actress devoured several slices of my Mom’s deliciously tender, Kosher brisket, but – and this is the key – did not clean up after herself. “Manners,” my Dad kept repeating, “I don’t care who you are, manners matter.” Which brings us to the recent revelations about famed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
It turns out that one of the many women Weinstein made unwanted and completely inappropriate sexual advances towards was Gwyneth Paltrow. In fact, it apparently happened around the time she was working on “Shakespeare in Love,” the movie for which she won Best Actress. (Sorry, Dad.) So when the news broke this past week, and specifically when Paltrow shared her experience, the media showed pictures of the two standing next together at that long-ago awards show – the older, balding, pudgy, tuxedo-clad producer next to the young, blond, model-thin actress. When I saw that pink dress this time, however, something else came to mind: Instead of social etiquette and public perceptions, it was private stories and common decency.
Hurricane Harvey was a natural disaster that caused enormous, ongoing damage. Human Harvey was a personal disaster that did the same. The hurricane’s horrendous impact was obvious to the world; the human’s wasn’t – at least not until recently. There was nothing we could do to stop the rain from falling, but there was and are ways for us to stop man’s wrong-doing.
As the Jewish fall holidays come to a close, our challenge is how to remain mindful and still hold ourselves accountable. During Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, it’s almost impossible not to be self-reflective. The praying and the fasting, atoning and forgiving, Rabbis and God, it’s all so intense and so much seems to be at stake. But then comes Sukkot, the joyous harvest festival, and normal life resumes. Routines return and habits (good and bad) recur. Which is why Simchat Torah can be so valuable. On this day, we celebrate the ancient, five books of Moses that are central to our tradition. To be sure, there are verses and ideas in the sacred text that no longer seem relevant (or even acceptable); but by continuing to study and interpret the stories – especially if we do so regularly – we continue to engage with notions of identity, spirituality and morality. And by doing so, we remind ourselves and our children of what Rabbi Hillel called the Torah’s essential teaching, “Do not do unto others . . .” – a concept that wouldn’t have slowed the hurricane, but may have stopped the other Harvey.
