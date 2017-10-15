Harveys & the Holidays

My Dad cracks me up. Long ago, I remember calling him when Gwyneth Paltrow was nominated for an Academy Award. “Are you watching?” I asked, as the television continually showed the young, rising star at the Oscars in her light pink, couture gown. “No, but your Mom is. And just so it’s clear, I’m rooting against her.” He meant Paltrow. Why such strong feelings about something (and someone) he cared so little about? Because a few years before, when Gwyneth was even younger & not yet a star, she had been filming in Houston and a mutual friend brought her to our family’s beach house in Galveston. There, according to my 89 year-old father, the “starving” actress devoured several slices of my Mom’s deliciously tender, Kosher brisket, but – and this is the key – did not clean up after herself. “Manners,” my Dad kept repeating, “I don’t care who you are, manners matter.” Which brings us to the recent revelations about famed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

It turns out that one of the many women Weinstein made unwanted and completely inappropriate sexual advances towards was Gwyneth Paltrow. In fact, it apparently happened around the time she was working on “Shakespeare in Love,” the movie for which she won Best Actress. (Sorry, Dad.) So when the news broke this past week, and specifically when Paltrow shared her experience, the media showed pictures of the two standing next together at that long-ago awards show – the older, balding, pudgy, tuxedo-clad producer next to the young, blond, model-thin actress. When I saw that pink dress this time, however, something else came to mind: Instead of social etiquette and public perceptions, it was private stories and common decency.

Hurricane Harvey was a natural disaster that caused enormous, ongoing damage. Human Harvey was a personal disaster that did the same. The hurricane’s horrendous impact was obvious to the world; the human’s wasn’t – at least not until recently. There was nothing we could do to stop the rain from falling, but there was and are ways for us to stop man’s wrong-doing.