Has meritocracy become a myth for college admissions?

Recently, social and demographic trends continued for decades have been revisited by debates about what will continuously breed merit in today’s top universities. Today’s youth have influenced ideas of true meritocracy engraved in their minds, where individual aspirations and perseverance determine where they are placed on their community’s social hierarchy.

Two characterizing features for meritocracy to thrive depends on the equal presence of both equal opportunity and competition for opportunities. In regards to college admissions, there can be no lack of competition for opportunities considering everyone applying seriously to the top schools follows a similar template. It’s as if one hundred high schoolers are thrown into a pen with only five chairs and go with the assumption that if they don’t get a chair, it determines if their life takes a turn or not. In real life, children are fighting their friends, classmates, and siblings (in some cases) for admission to college in a pen that is their school system. The ever-present overflooding of competition brings up little space for equal opportunities, mainly because the students in the pool are not just academically, but also so economically diverse. In unequivocally meritocratic conformity, equal opportunity creates a substantial foundation for social maneuverability unconstrained by economic background, ethnic practice, or other various reason for arbitrary discrimination. With the assumption that only the most meritorious youth with the exclusively best ethical and academic prowess deserve admission into the most selective schools, it just makes sense that college admissions offices value merit and effort over social backgrounds. Unfortunately, this proves not to be the case more often than not.

One of the most widely known tricks to look attractive for colleges is legacy. Highly selective colleges provide a significant amount of preference towards wealthy legacy kids- a practice that privileges the already privileged. If someone’s parents and grandparents and brothers and sisters all went to the same Ivy League school, that someone has an increased chance of getting in. Almost 28 percent of high schoolers who got into Harvard was legacy kids, according to Harvard's “The Crimson” editorial. This puts the playing field at completely different standards, because high schoolers who were incontestably ahead, worked harder for the spot, and participated in the community more than those who got in mostly on behalf of their parents don’t get the spot they’ve rightfully worked for. A 2011 study of 30 elite institutions found that the children of undergraduate alumni ("primary legacies") were, on average, 45.1% more likely to get in. The previous investigation reported by Thomas Espenshade and Chang Chung of Princeton University found that having a parent alumni was equivalent to having a 160-point swing on the SATs, which provides a massive advantage for legacy kids.