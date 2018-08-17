Hasan Minhaj Reveals The Heart-Stopping Moment That Changed His Career

Hasan Minhaj, the Peabody Award-winning comedian who famously roasted Trump as the host of last year’s White House Correspondents Association dinner, was once left speechless himself.

Minhaj is exiting his role as correspondent of “The Daily Show” as he prepares for the premiere of his own Netflix show, “Patriot Act.” To commemorate the occasion, Minhaj shared the moment that previous host Jon Stewart hired him. (Minhaj was Stewart’s last hire before he exited the show himself.)

4 years ago Jon Stewart took a chance and hired me on @thedailyshow. My ride or die @jenflanz recorded the moment he said “See you Monday”. It changed my career, and it changed my family’s life forever. I’ll never forget what they did for me 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/whKJU9u9VG — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 17, 2018

Before the recording begins, Stewart apparently tells Minhaj “See you Monday,” signaling that he, in fact, got the job. The comedian is seen in disbelief as others and Stewart chime in to clarify that he’s gotten the job and doesn’t literally have to come in Monday. “We’ll work it out,” Stewart says.

For fans of Minhaj, the moment may seem familiar. The comedian recalled the humbling moment in his one-man show, “Homecoming King,” which was later released on Netflix.

In his final Daily Show appearance, @hasanminhaj shares a brilliant plan for treating the elderly and watching unlimited movies. Thank him later. pic.twitter.com/LkKoOFcqFg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 17, 2018

To commemorate Minhaj’s last day on the show, host Trevor Noah sat down with him for his final segment to ask what his summer plans are.

“Today is a bittersweet day for us here at ‘The Daily Show’ because today is the last day we get to see Hasan Minhaj,” Noah began. “Apparently, the Muslim ban is way more far-reaching than we realized, so he’s got to leave and never come back.”

Minhaj took the opportunity in his final segment to slam both the recently troubled MoviePass and Obamacare — but not before plugging the highly successful projects of his fellow correspondents, including Ronny Chieng in “Crazy Rich Asians” and his own film, “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”

Tonight at 11/10c, one of the G.O.A.T.s is leaving the herd. Farewell, @hasanminhaj! pic.twitter.com/AwrG89IoxD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 16, 2018