Hasan Minhaj's New Netflix Show, 'Patriot Act,' Gets Premiere Date

There’s no slowing down for Hasan Minhaj.

On Thursday, Netflix finally revealed details of the comedian’s upcoming show, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.” It’s slated to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 28. According to the streaming giant, the show will explore the “modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity.” Each week, Minhaj will look into the “larger trends shaping our fragmented world” with his “unique comedic voice and storytelling skill.”

"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" will debut October 28, making Minhaj the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy show. pic.twitter.com/Qs5Lzeg7RK — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 9, 2018

“Patriot Act” was originally announced in March, and Netflix has reportedly committed to 32 episodes.

Minhaj is the first Indian-American to helm his own weekly comedy series.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season — and like you, I cannot wait to find out who [Russian President Vladimir] Putin picks this time,” he said in a statement when the show was first announced.

The comedian rose in popularity after joining “The Daily Show” in 2014, as one of then-host Jon Stewart’s last hires. Several of that program’s former “correspondents” have gone on to host their own shows, including Michelle Wolf at Netflix (“The Break With Michelle Wolf”).

The government knows what you’re watching. Show them you have good taste. https://t.co/t5tETK5HfZ — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 9, 2018

Since his “Daily Show” debut, Minhaj has also toured across the country with his one-man show “Homecoming King,” which eventually landed at Netflix as a one-hour special. He won a Peabody Award for that special.

In 2017, Minhaj hosted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. His widely praised roast of President Donald Trump (who was not in attendance) and the administration launched the comedian further into the national spotlight.