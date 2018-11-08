Hasan Minhaj Tells Stephen Colbert He Won't Say Trump's Name On His New Show

You likely won’t be hearing comedian Hasan Minhaj say President Donald Trump’s real name on his new Netflix show, “Patriot Act” ― something he said Harry Potter fans would be familiar with.

“You know how there’s characters in the Harry Potter books, and a lot of them don’t mention Lord Voldemort?” Minhaj said earlier this week during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“For me, he’s the man who shall not be named,” he said of Trump. “I know he exists, but I just don’t want to give him the attention.”

He joked that he instead refers to the president as “DJ T” or “45.”