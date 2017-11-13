Hasbro-Mattel Merger: Top US Toymaker 'Hasbro' Offers to Buy Its Rival 'Mattel'

One of the top US toymakers Hasbro has allegedly attempted to buy its rival company Mattel, according to reports published by the Wall Street Journal. The surprising move by the Hasbro has made it evident that not everything is going smoothly in the toy-making industry as the technology space has started to overshadow it.

Overview

Hasbro, which was founded way back in 1923, is a pioneer toymaker and one of the leading companies in the world. Despite the fact that the profits of toy industry are taking a hit, the company has managed to stay on the track and perform considerably well. The offer by Hasbro can be considered as the company’s attempt to strengthen the forte of products that it offers in the market.

Mattel is another leading toymaker in the US and is better known for its range of Hot Wheels, WWE, and Winx Club toys. It was found in the year 1945 and based in California. The company has been facing weak sales and hasn’t been performing at its peak for some years now. Hasbro sees this as a perfect opportunity to acquire the business of Mattel and fortify its product range with Mattel’s line up.

As mentioned, both Hasbro and Mattel had been dominating the toy market for some time, but recently, the companies started seeing a dip in their growth owing to the onset of smart gadgets and devices. While there are no official statements made by any of the toymakers, the report by the WSJ has everyone talking about it in the corporate world. The reactions of the business experts have been mixed as some call it a shockingly big step, while already others saw it coming.

About the deal

The details and numbers involved in the offer haven’t been out yet, and it is less likely to be known now as according to the reports the deal might not meet with the antitrust laws in the country. The silence of both the companies on the news also points to the possibility of the deal not taking place. So, the news of the offer made by Hasbro might stay in the reports only.

The offer by the mighty toy company has raised an important question on the current status of the toy-making industry. The toy industry is taking a pounding every day with new tablets, consoles, and gadgets launching. It was only in the last month when we came across the world’s first levitating camera, and almost every month the technology world surprises us with such devices. When it comes to the toy-making industry, it is scarce to see any ground-breaking projects which would move kids back to the toys from the fancy smart-products. In the recent times, only the Lego has appeared to perform comfortably well in the toy-making business, while the others are failing to repeat the past magic they had once done.

