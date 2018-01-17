Hashimoto’s Disease – A Brief Overview

Hashimoto’s Disease has been in the media more than usual the past year or so as one or two reasonably high profile celebrities have been diagnosed with the condition and have been raising awareness of it. However, most people will never have heard of the disease and they have no idea about what is or how it is treated.

Today we are planning on fixing that by giving you a gentle introduction to the condition, its symptoms, and some treatment options.

Disclaimer: This is not professional medical advice and should be seen as a general overview only. We highly recommend you consult with your physician on all and any medical matters, more information about Hashimoto’s Disease can be found on Xpertdox.

What Is Hashimoto’s Disease?

In a nutshell, Hashimoto’s Disease all boils down to your immune system attacking your thyroid gland (located just underneath the Adam’s apple). Anyone can contract the disease regardless of age or gender, but it is more commonly found in middle-aged women than other demographics.

What Are The Symptoms Of Hashimoto’s Disease?

The progression of Hashimoto’s Disease is usually very slow and takes place over the course of a couple of years. Some of the most common symptoms are:

• Increased Cold Sensitivity

• Fatigue

• Dry Skin

• Pale Skin

• Brittle Nails

• Hair Loss

• Constipation

What Causes Hashimoto’s Disease?

To be completely honest, we don’t know what causes Hashimoto’s disease at the moment. There are two main schools of thought on the matter. Some doctors and researchers think that there is a good chance that it is a genetic flaw that makes people have a higher risk of contracting the disease. Others think that it is caused by a reaction to a bacterial infection, and some people think it’s a mixture of both.

We just don’t know.

What Are The Consequences If Left Untreated?

Hashimoto’s Disease is something that should be treated as soon as possible. There are long-term health conditions that can arise from not receiving treatment, some of which can be fatal, including:

• Goiter

• Heart Disease

• Depression

• Myxedema

• Birth Defects For Pregnant Women

Diagnosis

To diagnose the condition most doctors will perform one of two tests, but they may decide to conduct both tests in some cases. The most effective (but most expensive) is a hormonal test that checks for the level of TSH. This is often the first test carried out as it is highly accurate, the second test (which checks for antibody levels) is often considered a backup test.

Treatment

If Hashimoto’s Disease is not causing you to have a hormone deficiency, then many doctors like to simply monitor the condition to see what happens. If you do have a hormone deficiency, then hormone replacement therapy is often the recommended treatment option. It’s not a cure, and you’ll probably be taking replacement hormones once a day for the rest of your life.