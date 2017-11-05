Hassan Zaid’s Crimes Against Yemeni Children

The numerous crimes of Houthis militias aimed particularly at the children. For nearly three years, Houthis bloody wars and raids, upon anyone stands against them, left causalities mainly from children. Houthis used methods criminalized by all norms and international laws, including recruiting children to join militias instead of going to schools and using them in the sectarian war and in battlefields to fight the sovereign power of Yemen, the war that torn Yemen.

Hassan Zaid, the Minister of Youth and Sport set by the Houthi coup government in Sanaa proposed a few days ago to suspend classes and arming students and teachers and send them to battle fronts.

He said on Facebook that he would reinforce the ranks with hundreds of thousands of fighters and win the battle, according to him.

A report issued by the Yemeni Alliance for Monitoring Human Rights Violations issued in mid-June said that more than 400 children recruited by Houthi-Saleh were killed in armed clashes with the army during the past months. Yemeni Media confirmed that Dhamar, south of the capital Sanaa, received about 2000 bodies of children fought with the Houthi ranks since the start of the coup.