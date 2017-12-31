"Hate-In-Chief President"

I am a collector. Always was. As a kid, I collected Marvel Comics, baseball cards, stamps, buffalo-head nickels, tried fireflies in jars but they did not last, and have a nice home art collection today. I like to collect things that survive. Lately, I have turned to collecting something becoming rare, “facts,” mostly political in nature.

Like others who make a living out of reporting facts and or serious hobbyist collectors, I have been on a fact-finding pilgrimage to review the forced resignation of President Nixon as a way to regulate my boiler room Trump thermostat. I am amazed at the accuracy of my deja vu political memory. Perhaps this is so due to the very intimate and intense nature of my relationship to that political toxic storm. It was my gateway to adulthood. I knew at the time, history was unfolding, so being a collector, I filed events accordingly. It was personal, and I hated, hated Nixon, hated Nixon’s hate, and hated that there was so much hate. We were supposed to be the love generation.

In the Nixon era, I was the first group of 18 year olds given the constitutional right to vote. I picked a “winner,” George McGovern, who lost as “Tricky Dick” was re-elected. I also had the unfortunate luck because of my birthdate, to become the #3 lottery pick for the military draft, and being so healthy, athletic and cute, I for sure would have earned an induction notice a year later. That was when most folks had intense doubts about the Vietnam War. No one wanted to be the “last” to die in a senseless lost war. I was not going to war. I was not going to get my head shaved, my identity rendered, my corrupt innocence corrupted, nor my love reduced to killing.

A lucky star still hovered above my full head of long and kinky jet black hair. I was the last group of eligible inductees to be issued a 2-S, student deferment. You best believe, although I was not the best college material, I enrolled, worked hard, at first bewildered about my end game, but faithfully attended college fully committed to stay away from the sickening hateful war that President Nixon escalated and lied about.

We learned this year, fact, in 1968 Nixon encouraged and empowered a shadow person as an illegal back-door channel to illegally collude, while a presidential candidate, with a foreign power, South Vietnam President Thieu. Can’t you hear Trump, oh sorry, I mean Nixon, “there is no collusion! It’s a ruse?” Nixon’s plan was to get a leg up against his Democratic opponent, Hubert Humphrey, to rig the system by persuading Thieu not to negotiate a peace deal with President Johnson, by being promised that under Nixon, he would get a better deal.

However, the one fact I did remember wrong about Nixon’s resignation under the threat of impeachment was the time frame. From the time the first obscure news was reported about a “petty” illegal break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel, until Nixon’s resignation, two years passed, two years of evening reports, the slow drip of facts, slowly becoming a self-eating cancer on the Presidency and a national obsession and nightmare. It did not seem like two years as I remembered experiencing it. But, yes, two years, for all the dots to be connected, from that first night of reporting that included a footnote about a burglar who also happened to work in the Nixon campaign, fact. President Trump, one year almost over, and counting, fact.

What I can never forget or forgive, is how much hate Nixon, as President fostered. He taught me how to hate in the political-social abstract. I hated that he lied, my President lied, was a professional obsessive liar, lied about American interests requiring senseless killing, bombings, secret bombings, more lies, lies about lies. I hated that he divided American society, divided families, and divided regions of the country until he gorged a huge hole out of the heart of the America.

With Happy New Year time hugging and seducing the world to make resolutions and think hopefully, too many of us are scared, bruised, and part broken just 346 days into our current “Hate-In-Chief President.” As facts collect, weighing against Trump’s “Nixonian” sickening lies of false news, false investigations, false credentials, false intentions, false dossier, the sound of dots connecting grow louder, and promise to make the new year, 2018, the political crime scene that dwarfs Nixon’s, and probably all others. Fact, already more than 30% of Trump’s cabinet have left office under scrutiny, under scandal, under ineptness, under investigation, an unprecedented statistic that could only result from a “Hate-In-Chief President.” At least nine members of Trump’s Mob have had “illegal” secret contact with Putin’s Mob, then lied about it, fact, even lied about the lies, which is now established as fact, dots connected, fog clearing, collusion cover-up conspiracy obtuse obstruction soon-to-be-factual, case closed, justice restored. There will be more guilty pleas, indictments and deals cut, “small change got rained on.”

President Trump has shown nothing but contemptuousness, he is our “Hate-In-Chief.” The man-child is even incapable of distributing rolls of paper towels without mockingly tossing them contemptuously into needy, desperate hurricane survivor’s hands. His hate, his cynicism, his sarcasm, his flamboyant flagrant abuse of “public service” makes Nixon look almost statesman, if only we did not know the juicy fact that Roger Ailes was responsible for making both of these hucksters marketable to fool enough of the population. Trump’s Presidential daily lies are bullets of hate targeting every American, every American institution, the rule of law and the norms of society. Remember Trump bellowing out on the campaign trail, “what the hell do you have to lose,” take a chance on me. Now with 346 days of proof, we know what the hell we have to lose, “truth,” decency and compassion, a devastating fact.