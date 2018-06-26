NOW PLAYING

Hate Thy Neighbor: A Marriage Equality Museum Under Construction Across from Westboro Baptist Church

June 26, 2018 will mark three years since marriage equality took root across America, but in Topeka, Kansas, a legacy of hate still simmers. The Equality House and the Transgender House, the LGBTQ arm of nonprofit Planting Peace, sit painted in the colors of both the rainbow and transgender flags directly across the street from the notoriously anti-LGBTQ Westboro Baptist Church. This summer, founder Aaron Jackson is working to turn one of the buildings into the country’s first Marriage Equality Museum. HuffPost looks at what it means to be a good neighbor in private while battling hate speech in public.