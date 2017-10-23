Have a toddler to teach? Give Them A Street-Smart Education with A B to Jay-Z

Are you someone who can’t stop the hip-hop tracks running in your car? Or stop moving and shaking to the sound of hip-hop? Or cant stop betting on whether your favorite hip-hop star’s latest record will hit the million mark?

Oh, and are you also a parent? Or know some little homie?

Here’s something for you if you are looking give your little homie a head start at street-smart education with something totally unique - the power of rap. Created by an expectant parent and Hip-hop enthusiast, Jessica Chiha, A B to Jay-Z is a book unlike any you might have seen so far. Instead of the pictures of apples and bears identifying the letters of the alphabet, this book totally rocks it( or should we say, hip-hops it!) by introducing iconic legends of hip-hop in alphabetical order. Some names include Eazy E, Tupac, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole. With some stellar names on there, your little homie could rap away nursery rhymes, with the vibrancy of urbane hip-hop.

The book shaped up when Jessica turned up a blank when they looked for a early literacy book, and everything in the market turned out to be a run-of-the-mill option. So they decided to make one themselves that taught ABCs with an edge. Not only are the little rhymes( and raps) immensely creative, the illustrations are bright, vibrant and full of life. It is hardly surprising that the first few prints a complete and instant sell out.

This book is for parents who believe education in its true sense is holistic - it introduces the English alphabet while bringing them to the world of unique musical styling, beats, dance and lyrics- raising the chances of the child staying invested in the idea of reading for a long time to come!

This line from the book sums up its entire idea: “If you're having alphabet problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but my ABC's ain't one.”